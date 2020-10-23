Corpn. to spend ₹5 cr. for restoration of canals

Civic body submits undertaking in High Court in case related to flooding

The Kochi Corporation informed the Kerala High Court that it had decided to spend ₹5 crore for the restoration of Mullassery canal, 12 Link Canal from Atlantic to Vaduthala, Puncha Thodu, and Kareethodu.

It submitted that if the government gave the permission, it would hand over the amount to the district administration for undertaking the restoration work under Operation Breakthrough.

Justice Devan Ramachandran asked the corporation to inform about the nature of actions it proposed to take against contractors and engineers in charge of bad roads. The government pleader said the repair work on Kundannoor-Petta road would be completed in two days.