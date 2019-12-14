Corpn to seek more time for Konthuruthy eviction

The Kochi Corporation is likely to approach the High Court seeking a period of eight months to evict and rehabilitate encroachers from the banks of the Konthuruthy canal and restore the canal to its original width.

A steering committee chaired by Mayor Soumini Jain had met to discuss the issue on Thursday and it was addressed at the corporation council meeting on Friday.

The corporation will approach the High Court with a request for two months to prepare an action plan to deal with the encroachments and six months to implement it.

The action plan will ensure that a minimum width of 16 metres of the canal is maintained to allow for the flow of water and prevent waterlogging in the area.

In areas where the canal is to be widened to maintain the minimum width, discussions will be held with local residents for their rehabilitation.

In November, the High Court had asked the State government and Kochi Corporation for steps to evict encroachers and rehabilitate them.

As many as 178 families living along the canal would have to be rehabilitated before it can be restored to its original width of 48 metres, said Elizabeth Teacher, councillor representing Thevara.

Konthuruthy road was built over a portion of the canal over 40 years ago disrupting the flow of water, and the road would have to be demolished to deal with waterlogging, she said.

The action plan will also include a proposal to demolish the road and build a motorable bridge over the canal.

C. K. Peter, councillor from Konthuruthy, said despite discussions since 2012 to widen the canal no definite plan was in place to rehabilitate the residents.

Slaughter waste

Councillors demanded a response from the Corporation Secretary and the Health Standing Committee on measures taken to ensure disposal of waste from the slaughterhouse at Kaloor.

Despite a stop memo being issued by the State Pollution Control Board in September this year, the abattoir continues to function without a proper effluent treatment system, according to M.G. Aristottil, councillor representing Kaloor South.

The stalled construction of the first 12-storey tower at Thuruthy under the Rajiv Awaas Yojana (RAY) was discussed at the council.

A consensus could not be reached over whether or not the same contractor would take up the work.

While the contract for construction had expired in Februrary this year, the contractor had sought a year’s extension.

The contractor had also asked for a revised estimate.

The matter of whether or not the same contractor must continue with the construction must be discussed in detail before proceeding with the project, said K. J. Antony, opposition leader.