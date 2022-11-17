Corpn. to provide free breakfast for select students of Ernakulam Girls’ Higher Secondary School

November 17, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation is planning to provide free breakfast to students of Ernakulam Government Girl’s Higher Secondary School.

Students of Standard 8 will be provided a balanced breakfast, which will include non-vegetarian dishes too. Milk will be given twice a week. Egg or banana will also be provided as part of the scheme.

A proposal of the Education Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation was recently cleared by a special meeting of the Corporation council that was convened to consider projects to be implemented under the People’s Plan Programme.

A health check-up done at the school had found that 117 students were anaemic. The school authorities had shared the report with the Corporation. It was also reported that many students often skipped breakfast, which might have taken a toll on their health. The civic body decided to take up the project considering the medical report and to improve the general health of students, said V.A. Sreejith, chairperson of the standing committee.

The proposal is under the consideration of the District Planning Committee. Once the committee clears the project, the civic body will go ahead with the programme, and the Plan fund will be used for it, he said.

Nearly 200 students of the school will be covered under the pilot phase of the project. Later, it could be expanded. The scheme may require at least ₹60,000 a month. The Corporation has approached various agencies for sourcing funds, Mr. Sreejith said.

A large number of students of the school are from economically backward sections of society. The project will benefit students from the needy sections, he hoped.

The students of the school are currently provided with a free noon meal. Incidentally, the State government had earlier announced that free breakfast would be provided in all schools.