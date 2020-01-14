Corpn. to probe officials, lawyer for not presenting facts in HC

The Kochi Corporation will probe its officials and counsel who failed to present the statement of facts and represent the civic body in a case at the High Court pertaining to irregularities in garbage collection by a contractor.

The lapse on the part of the officials could result in the Corporation having to pay the contractor around ₹95 lakh, despite an audit report that specified that the contractor had not taken up the work as per the tender requirements.

Vehicles for garbage collection are hired by the Corporation on a contract basis.

Government audit reports for the local body for 2014-15 and 2015-16 found that the Corporation had suffered a loss of ₹94,55,784 in the two years when the contractor who provided the vehicles to transport solid waste to Brahmapuram transported only one load of waste per day. This was in violation of the tender, which required the contractor to transport two loads daily.

The Corporation had added the loss that accrued to the bills that the contractor submitted for continued work, to retrieve the money – a move against which the contractor petitioned the High Court.

When the counsel for the Corporation did not appear before the court to present the statement of facts, the High Court directed the Corporation in October last year to provisionally pay the contractor, till further orders from the court. The court order also said that if the writ petition eventually ended to the detriment of the petitioner, he would be liable to repay the amount with interest.

Corporation Secretary Anu R.S. said at the council meeting on Monday that the civic body’s counsel did not appear before the court thrice, resulting in the order in favour of the petitioner at the stage at which the case was to be admitted to the court.

Mayor Soumini Jain has ordered the Corporation Secretary to present a report on the matter at the next council meeting. She also suggested that a request might be made to the Chief Secretary to conduct a departmental inquiry into the matter.

“In a deliberate move, the lawyer and officials involved with this did not prepare and submit the statement of facts,” alleged councillor A.B. Sabu. Councillors called for strong action against the officials involved. The Corporation is also likely to appeal to the High Court against the order.