Kochi

Corpn. to prepare report on public toilets in city

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 08, 2022 21:18 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 21:18 IST

The Town Planning Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation has been asked to prepare a report on public toilets in the city in 20 days. Mayor M. Anilkumar issued instructions to the committee in this regard at the Kochi Corporation Council meeting held on Monday.

The committee shall prepare a report on the number of toilets and list the ones that are in good condition. The council would decide on the Take a Break programme after obtaining the report, he said.

The Take a Break programme aims at setting up public toilets with sanitary napkin disposal systems, biowaste storage systems, and other health facilities across the State.

The city administration would take a call on setting up toilets in public places and select the agency for running them, he said.

Mr. Anilkumar said the responsibility of running the facility would be assigned to Kudumbashree, which had been successfully operating container toilets in the city.

The councillors of divisions where the toilets will be set up will identify Kudumbashree units from their respective divisions and assign the task to them. The Rotary Club has come forward for setting up 10 container toilets in the city, he informed the council.

Most councillors opposed the suggestion by Sunitha Dixon, chairperson of the Public Works Standing Committee, for operating the toilets free of service charges.

Display of boards

The Corporation will soon find out whether the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is collecting fee for displaying hoardings in their respective areas. The Executive Engineer of the Kochi Corporation will file a report on all aspects related to the collection of such taxes in Thiruvananthapuram. The finance standing committee may obtain the report and file a report to the council, he suggested.

The State government had recently suggested that local bodies collect supervisory charges for displaying such boards. The civic body had not earned any income from the display of boards within the city limits as the right to collect taxes was taken back by the State government, it was pointed out at the meeting.

