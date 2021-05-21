Corpn to operate 8 auto ambulances

KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation, in collaboration with the Ernakulam District Autorickshaw Drivers’ Co-operative Society, is readying eight autorickshaw ambulances in the city.

The autorickshaws that will be used to take COVID patients to hospitals, will be equipped with oxygen, pulse oximeters, thermometers and medication for emergency aid. They will be available round-the-clock, one in each of the eight zones of the corporation – Edappally, Palluruthy, Central zone, Palarivattom, Vyttila, Pachalam, and two zones in West Kochi.

The initiative is part of the Indo-German green mobility partnership and is being organised with technical and financial help from GIZ (German Agency for International Cooperation), besides cooperation from the State government, the National Health Mission, the Motor Vehicles Department, the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development, Coronasafe Network and Technovia Info solutions.

A training session was held for 18 auto drivers on Friday at the Ernakulam Town Hall. They were trained to provide emergency medical aid and take adequate precautions. They were also provided with protective kits and the medical equipment for the autorickshaws on Friday. The Coronasafe Network is being used as an application to arrange pick-up and drop, and send the nearest rickshaw ambulance for shifting. The autorickshaw drivers were also trained to use the app on Friday.

The rickshaw ambulances are expected to begin operating from early next week.