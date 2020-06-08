Kochi Corpn. to list students who need assistance in accessing online classes

KOCHI

08 June 2020 23:58 IST

A week after school lessons have moved online, the Kochi Corporation is in the process of preparing a list of students who would require assistance in accessing classes online.

“Once we are certain of the number of students who require help, further course of action can be decided,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.

“It was brought to the Corporation Council’s attention that a large number of students might not have access to online facilities. A smart television set could be considered for students who have absolutely no access,” she said.

A fairly large number of students would require help, said Poornima Narayan, chairperson, standing committee for education which has been tasked with preparing the list. The figures are being collected from the 44 government schools within corporation limits, along with the details and addresses of the students. While the schools might be located within the corporation area, students who would require arrangements to be made for them were staying in other areas as well, such as Vypin and Varapuzha. Suitable arrangements would have to be made keeping that in mind.

While the government had suggested setting up facilities in nearby libraries, alternatives might also be considered, keeping in mind accessibility and safety concerns. Priority is likely be given to students in government schools over aided ones.