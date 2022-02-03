Corpn panel identifying street vending zones

KOCHI

03 February 2022 22:47 IST

Draft list of areas to be submitted to High Court

The Kochi Corporation has initiated the process of identifying street vending zones in the city.

The move comes in the wake of the Kerala High Court directing the local body to act against illegal street vending in the city. The court had also asked the corporation to act tough against the illegal street vending, which according to the court, was denying the licensed street vendors their livelihood options.

In the Fort Kochi area, street vending would be permitted near Parade Ground. The other identified areas are the following: The areas close to Abraham Madamakkal road near the petrol pump of the BPCL, Marine Drive, GIDA road near the Goshree bridges, areas near police station at Palluruthy and the bylanes in Panampilly Nagar. More areas will be identified shortly.

Advertising

Advertising

The areas are being identified by a committee, which has the representatives of trade unions of street vendors and P.S. Viju and A.R. Padmadas, the two corporation councillors from the Town Planning Standing Committee. The panel is headed by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The draft list of street vending zones, according to M. H. M. Ashraf, the chairperson of the Town Planning Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation, will be submitted to the High Court shortly.

A few associations of residents of Panampilly Nagar area have come out against the allocation of street vending zone in the area. They demanded that no such activities should be permitted in the area, said Mr. Ashraf.

The civic body had issued licence to 1,300 street vendors in the first phase. Later, 1,700 others were also provided the licence. While allowing the street vending in the identified areas, the vendors will not be allowed to put up shops there. The vending outlets should be closed and removed from the designated area by evening, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ashraf said the local body had started removing illegal vendors and their outlets from the city streets as directed by the High Court. A few traders and shops were removed from the Vyttila area the other day. The drive would continue in the coming days, he said.