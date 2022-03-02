Corpn panel draws up list of 30 vending zones in city

Draft proposal to be placed before council for approval

Over 30 vending zones and a few non-vending zones have been identified in the city to regulate the street vending activities in the city.

A draft proposal to this effect was approved by the Town Planning Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation on Wednesday.

It has also been decided to allow vending on festival days near places of worship for specific periods. Such permits would be issued on the recommendation of the Town Vending Committee and the local monitoring committees. Even while permitting such street vending, the vendors would not be allowed to set up permanent shops or structures, it was recommended.

The list approved by the Town Planning Committee would be placed before the Kochi Corporation Council for approval. The final list will also have to be submitted to the Kerala High Court, which is considering a case on regulating the street vending activities, civic authorities said.

In Kaloor, street vending would be permitted on Tuesdays, the day on which hundreds of faithful attend the prayer meetings at the church there. One can see street vendors selling candles and other articles used by the faithful there on Tuesdays, said M. H. M. Ashraf, chairperson of the Town Planning Standing Committee of the corporation.

There are also street vendors selling flowers and garlands near temples. The civic body would adopt a humane approach while implementing the Street Vending Act in the city, he said.

Vending zones were identified in 24 of the 74 divisions of the local body. One of the non-vending zones identified by the Kochi Corporation is the road that runs next to the central office of the civic body near the Boat Jetty. Permitting street vending in this area where the general hospital was located could lead to traffic congestion and affect the movement of emergency vehicles including ambulances, said Mr. Ashraf.

The local body has issued 1,297 permanent licences and 500 temporary ones. Around 1,200 applications are pending with the local body, he said.