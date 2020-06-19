Corpn. must improve waste collection: PCB report

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has submitted a report before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stating that the Kochi Corporation should improve its segregated waste collection system.

It is to be ensured by the corporation that dry and wet waste are segregated at source and only segregated wet waste reaches the Brahmapuram dumping yard.

The same must be ensured by other municipalities and panchayats that depended on the site for daily waste disposal, said the report filed before the tribunal’s Principal Bench, New Delhi, on June 16 on a case related to the status of solid waste management by local bodies in the State.

The report pointed out that non-biodegradable waste was collected and disposed in the two sheds and nearby open yard at Brahmapuram.

Only 1% of plastic waste is segregated and handed over to those engaged in recycling.

“In order to minimise the load of non-biodegradable waste reaching Brahmapuram, action may be taken to segregate non-biodegradable waste through existing material and resource collection facilities under the civic body through the involvement of Haritha Karma Sena, Scrap Merchant Association [etc],” it said.

Leachate plant

The board informed the tribunal that the construction of the new leachate treatment plant with a collection capacity of one lakh litres at Brahmapuram was nearing completion. At present, leachate from the windrow composting area and plant premises were seen flooding the existing pits and drains. There are chances of leachate percolating into the nearby Kadambrayar river with the onset of monsoon. The transportation of leachate from the pits to the septage treatment plant at Brahmapuram had not been taking place from March onwards, it said.

The corporation had stated that 89.8% of households and 59.8% of establishments under it had door-to-door collection of dry and wet waste. About 60% to 70% of the households kept waste in segregated form, according to the report.