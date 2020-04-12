Kochi

Corpn. ‘Jala’ for Covid fighters

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation, in association with Kudumbashree Corporation CDS, has come up with a project to make safe drinking water available to those fighting the spread of COVID-19.

The ‘Jala’ drinking water project is being implemented through the ‘Jala’ mobile application. The policemen, volunteers and health workers who are on duty shall download the app through which they can communicate with the Jala volunteers about their need for water. They can just point out their location and the volunteers will deliver water bottles free of cost at the location.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran launched the app on Sunday. The project is being implemented following the COVID protocol prescribed by WHO, he said. The volunteers will collect the empty bottles later and dispose them off in the appropriate manner, he added.

The Jala app will be available in Google playstore in a week. Meanwhile, it can be installed from the website www.jalawater.in. Phone: 8547287239.

Apr 12, 2020

