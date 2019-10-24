Corpn., GCDA ignoring reports

Studies had warned well in advance that canals and wetlands would turn a casualty in the wake of increasing greed for dry lands in Kochi.

Two key studies carried out by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) had predicted that the pressure on land would increase following rapid urbanisation and the utility of canals here would plummet in the same measure. Both reports remained in cold storage for want of follow-up action from the side of the Kochi Corporation and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA).

Research findings by the Department of Environmental Studies since 2003 had found that the numerous culverts en route choked all the existing canals, partly impeding inland navigation and reducing flood discharging capacity. Rampant encroachment and uncontrolled pollution took a toll on the ecosystem of the major canals in the city. The width of Thevara-Perandoor Canal and Mullassery Canal had declined considerably following encroachment, it said.

V.N. Sivasankara Pillai, former Director of the School of Environmental Studies, said that alternate rows of swales and sand bars with a north-south orientation had existed here before the onset of urbanisation. Such a pattern had avoided flooding problems effectively as natural run off had a place to go, he said.

A joint study by Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Cusat had forecast that the possible impacts of climate change, including increased variability of rainfall patterns and more intense short-duration events during the southwest monsoon — especially in combination with a rise in the water table associated with sea level rise — would be expected to cause more serious waterlogging, which promotes the accumulation of waste in canals for longer durations.

K. J. Sohan, former Mayor, who had actively participated in the drafting of the report, said that investigations had found that sea-level rise associated with climate change could be expected to raise the groundwater table within the city area and also to raise tide levels.

“We could not believe [the findings] initially and now it has turned into a reality. Canals in Kochi were narrowed by encroachments to increase space for buildings and other constructions. The canal network is also silted and polluted by solid waste. Canal restoration work will be effective only if the authorities are able to rehabilitate families that had encroached upon the canal poramboke,” he said.

A feasibility report prepared by National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) at the behest of Infrastructure Kerala Limited (INKEL) had found that the canals were navigable till a couple of decades ago and had tremendous potential to reduce traffic congestion on city roads.

However, they were being stifled by encroachments and low-lying bridges that had less than 4.5-metre-gap between its base and the water surface, it said.