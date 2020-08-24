Corpn. flayed over failure in services

KOCHI

24 August 2020 22:30 IST

Councillors allege inordinate delay in issuing certificates, providing RTI replies

Quoting the findings of the Kerala Local Fund Audit on the functioning of the Kochi Corporation and some of the services offered by it, the Opposition councillors criticised the civic administration for failing to deliver even the essential services to the city residents.

The auditors had pointed out that there had been an inordinate delay in providing information to applicants under the Right to Information Act despite the local body having around 35 officials to handle the applications, said LDF leaders K. J. Antony and V. P. Chandran.

As the local body failed to provide the required replies in a time-bound manner, the applicants were forced to file appeals. As many as 264 appeals were filed in 1,405 applicants during the audit period. There had not been any effective system for deciding on the applications, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

Though the local body was bound to offer services to the general public in a time-bound manner as mandated by laws and the Kerala Right to Services Act, the city residents had to wait for days together even for obtaining certificates and services, they alleged. The auditors had pointed out that the local body had not taken any steps for the implementation of the Kerala Right to Services Act, they alleged.