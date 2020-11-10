Corpn Council conduct final meet

The Kochi Corporation Council had a final meeting on Tuesday, with its term coming to an end.

The ruling and opposition fronts, usually at loggerheads, had an friendsly meeting this time around. The meeting, held outdoors at Subhas Bose Park, prompted opposition leader K. J. Antony to joke that this time, the opposition could not stage a walk-out in protest.

Mayor Soumini Jain noted that the council had endured some problems but had also ensured progress for the city. The opposition had been proactive and took several matters forward through their interventions, she said.

Mr. Antony pointed out that all opposition had been raised out of respect and only with the intention to bringing about changes.

Councillors, including A. B. Sabu and education standing committee chairperson Poornima Narayan, remarked that the Mayor stood largely unscathed despite the resistance mounted against her during her term.