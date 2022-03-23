Corpn budget to focus on project execution

Opposition blames civic body for ‘wrong policies’

KOCHI

The civic administration of Kochi will roll out its route map for city development in its second annual budget to be presented on Thursday.

“The efforts of the administration since its first budget was to kick-start the projects it had announced and follow it up regularly. The first budget had reflected the promises the LDF made in its election manifesto. Now, the focus is on implementing them in a phased manner,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

One of the significant achievements the administration had made during the past one year includes the better coordination and implementation of Operation Breakthrough. Various agencies came together for its implementation. After the completion of the Mullassery canal project, the flood mitigation measures would be extended to other parts of the city, said Mr. Anilkumar.

The long-delayed project of e-governance has reached a crucial stage of implementation. The issuance of death and birth certificates had gone online along with the payment of property tax. The project would be fully implemented in the coming days. The administration had also succeeded in giving the required momentum to the construction of the new office building. In the waste management sector, the administration had made significant progress. Bio-mining of the accumulated waste had started. A bylaw for the management of the municipal waste was passed. The next one year would witness the next stage of the waste management measures, he said.

The drinking water projects had also got the required attention during the past year. The hunger-free Kochi project had received much appreciation, he claimed.

The second COVID wave impacted the performance of the civic administration in a big way as the local body was forced to divert its attention and revenue for the relief measures, he said.

However, the Congress-led Opposition councillors blamed the civic administration for what they termed as its wrong priorities.

The civic administration owed its contractors over ₹100 crore. The poor financial position of the local body needed to be discussed. The administration owed a huge amount to various financial institutions. The administration needed to bring out a white paper on its financial position, demanded Antony Kureethara, the leader of the Congress in the council.

It was not in the city but in West Kochi where the hunger-free city project should have been implemented. There were no discussions with the city stakeholders regarding the upcoming budget, he alleged.