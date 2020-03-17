Corpn. budget to bepresented on Saturday

At a time when the Kochi Corporation is straddling multiple loans and has done little to improve its sources of revenue, the local body is all set to present its annual budget on Saturday.

With local body elections due later this year, the current council is likely to leave crores worth of debt to its successor. “A loan worth ₹57 crore was taken from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) to pay the local body share to PMAY-LIFE beneficiaries last year. Another bank loan worth ₹34.4 crore to pay dues to PMAY beneficiaries was recently sanctioned, besides an additional ₹10 crore to pay dues owed to contractors,” said V.P. Chandran, LDF councillor.

Despite plans in budgets from the previous two years to increase the Corporation’s revenue through value capture financing, strict tax collection and municipal bonds, they have not borne fruit, LDF councillors said. Creating systems for digital tax payments, which had been listed for implementation in the previous year’s budget, has not come through in the absence of an e-governance system.

Deputy Mayor and Finance Standing Committee chairperson K.R. Premakumar said that continued efforts would have to be made to increase the local body’s revenue. The Corporation has recently begun issuing long-pending revision of tax notices, besides placing a request before the government for additional bill collectors to ensure more stringent tax collection, he said.

Tax was also now being collected from buildings that the Cochin Port Trust had leased out – some of the companies functioning out of these buildings had been evading property tax payments for years, he added.

The budget should also ideally include measures to resolve urgent issues in the city like persistent water logging, a UDF councillor said.