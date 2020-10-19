Corpn achieves TB-free project target

KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation has achieved a target under the State government’s tuberculosis-free Kerala project of ensuring that no child below the age of five has contracted tuberculosis in the past year.

The project aims at eliminating TB by 2025. It is being implemented by the State health department in collaboration with local self-governing bodies.

District TB Officer Sharath G. Rao handed over an award commemorating the achievement to Mayor Soumini Jain.

