Coronavirus: surveillance to be intensified

The Health authorities have decided to intensify surveillance of passengers reaching the district via the Kochi airport and seaport following the alert on coronovirus issued by the Health Department.

A district-level meeting held on Thursday listed the guidelines to be followed as issued by the State in case of a passenger showing symptoms of the disease. Such persons will be kept under isolation at Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam. Protective gear will be used when taking samples from suspected patients as well as while providing treatment.