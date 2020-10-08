Coronavirus | 1,201 fresh cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

08 October 2020 01:02 IST

Ernakulam, with 1,201 cases, was among the four districts that recorded over 1,000 fresh COVID-19 infections on Wednesday.

Of these, 1,013 people contracted the disease locally and the source of infection of 140 remained unknown. Twenty of the newly-infected were health workers.

Meanwhile, 385 patients tested negative. A total of 1,690 were brought under disease surveillance on Wednesday while 1,448 were removed from quarantine. The total number of people under disease surveillance stood at 28,404 on Wednesday. Fresh admissions to first-line treatment centres were 310 and the total number of active patients in the district has gone up to 12,267.

A total of 2,202 samples were sent for testing on Wednesday while private labs and hospitals collected 4,439 samples.

West Kochi continued to reel under the pandemic with 103 new infections reported from Fort Kochi and 42 from Mattancherry areas on Wednesday.