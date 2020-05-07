Coronavirus lockdown | Migrant labourers from West Bengal stage protest in Koothattukulam

Disgruntled migrant workers from West Bengal, numbering over 500, took out a protest march to Koothattukulam town along the eastern suburbs of Kochi demanding a train to return home on Thursday morning.

When police stopped them, they blocked the road near the private bus stand. Police had to resort to cane charge to disperse them around 7.30 a.m. More migrants who were on their way to the town were also stopped and turned away by the police.

Full coverage | Lockdown displaces lakhs of migrants

“Since there is no migrant camp in Koothattukulam town, they probably assembled a few kilometres away and marched their way to the town. We have reports that they were planning to march up to the police station to exert pressure on the police for arranging a train,” said Koothattukulam police.

Police said that they were forced to resort to cane charging since the migrants were not willing to see reason. “Arranging trains is obviously beyond the mandate of the police,” said a senior police officer. Following the incident, police carried out announcements in Hindi in and around the town warning registration of cases against any such similar unlawful assembly.

Strict vigil is being maintained in Koothattukulam town after a truck driver from Tamil Nadu who had delivered supplies in the market was tested positive on his return earlier this month.