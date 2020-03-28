Coronavirus | Kerala registers first COVID-19 death

A 69-year-old man who was admitted to the COVID-19 care centre in Ernakulam died at 8 a.m. on March 28. He is Kerala's first COVID-19 victim.

The man, who had returned from Dubai, was admitted to Ernakulam Medical College Hospital with pneumonia on March 22, said the authorities in a statement.

He had a history of heart disease and high blood pressure, it said. As his condition worsened, he was put on ventilator, said Dr. Fathahudeen, the nodal officer for COVID-19 treatment in Ernakulam.

The deceased was a resident of Chullikkal near Fort Kochi in Ernakulam.