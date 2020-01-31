Coronavirus: Govt. advisory questioned

The Breakthrough Science Society has expressed shock at the Union Government advisory recommending the use of “untested Ayurveda, Homoeopathy and Unani medicines to prevent and treat” novel coronavirus infection.

A statement issued by the society here on Thursday said even as the World Health Organisation had advised the public to stick to basic preventive measures like avoiding contact with people suffering from cold, washing hands, staying away from crowded places, farms or wild animals. However, the Indian Government, after issuing these instructions, has also advised people to resort to Ayurvedic, Homoeopathic and Unani remedies.

“In the absence of proper studies on the effectiveness of these medicines, the Government advisory on coronavirus is irresponsible, misleading, dangerous to public health and against medical ethics”, the statement said.