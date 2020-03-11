Coronavirus: Church in Kochi issues guidelines to parishes

The Ernakulam-Angamaly and Varapuzha archdioceses have issued circulars to parishes and devotees about the restrictions and precautions to be taken in matters of faith in churches in view of the COVID-19 scare while calling off all gatherings and celebrations till March 31.

The circular issued by Archbishop Antony Kariyil, Metropolitan Vicar of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, said that community feeding in parishes, meditation, family unit gatherings, catechism classes, conventions and pilgrimages and such other events and celebrations involving assembling of people remained suspended till the end of the month.

Holy Mass alone will be held in churches while the sign of peace would be restricted to wishing each other with folded hands. Those offering Holy Mass have been asked to clean their hands using a sanitiser before it.

Churches need not keep holy water alongside the entrance to avoid the faithful making the sign of cross by dipping their fingers in it. Devotees have been asked to avoid touching and kissing statues and other sacred objects in churches.