Copy of Citizenship Act burnt at protest meet

Burning a copy of the Citizenship Amendment Act, a group of transpeople registered their protest against it at Vyttila Junction here on Friday.
Around 30 transpeople marched from near the Vyttila metro station to the junction, where a copy of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill was burnt along with a copy of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Several bystanders joined the march on the way. Transgender rights activists referred to both laws as high-handed and exclusionary.
Earlier, speaking at a camp for transpeople, transgender rights activist A. Revathi said the bills reflected hostility towards minorities.
