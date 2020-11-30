Cops to rekindle youngsters’ hopes

Project to help those who failed in SSLC and Plus Two exams

Sumith Saju, a student from Manikyamangalam near Kalady, had failed in two subjects in last year’s SSLC exams and was looking forward to appear for SSLC SAY (Save A Year) exams when the pandemic dashed his hopes.

That’s when the Ernakulam Rural police rekindled his hopes with Project Hope, an initiative of the Kerala Police to help revive aspirations of youngsters who have either failed or dropped out of SSLC and Plus Two, and integrate them into mainstream society.

Sumith is among the 12 youngsters who have signed up for another crack at SSLC under the project that was inaugurated by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) here on Monday.

Similarly, 106 students are trying to clear the hurdle of Plus Two under the project. Nima John, one of the participants who failed in three subjects last year came to know about the project through media. “I had to skip the first class owing to poor internet connectivity, to overcome which we are planning to take a broadband connection,” she said.

The Rural police have been forced to restrict classes under the project online owing to the prevailing COVID protocol. To begin with, both SSLC and Plus Two students will be imparted an online class each everyday during the weekdays. SSLC classes are being handled by the Maths Department of St. Teresa’s College and Plus Two classes by teachers from various places.

“Potential beneficiaries are being reached out through five resource persons we have identified for the project. Last year, we held classes in different centres depending on the student turnout unlike the year before when we held centralised classes in the District Police Headquarters in Aluva, which posed hardship for beneficiaries as they had to travel from far corners of the vast Rural police limits,” said Suresh E.N., Additional Superintendent and district nodal officer for Project Hope.

He said that classes under the project during this time will most likely have to be restricted online considering the logistical issues of effecting changes midway through. The police also ensure that participants have online connectivity and in one case arranged for a smartphone for a Class 10 student.

Last year, 20 persons from the district cleared SSLC under the project. Since its roll-out in all districts last year, 465 out of 522 and 76 out of 199 have cleared SSLC and Plus Two exams respectively.