August 16, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

Two civil police officers of the Ramamangalam police station, Pareeth and Baiju, were suspended from service following allegations of misbehaviour with women. While Pareeth was arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of women, Baiju was suspended following a departmental inquiry. The action followed complaints by a few women who had visited the Areekkal waterfalls near Piravom on Wednesday.

