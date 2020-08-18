Cops irked over delay in quarantining primary contacts of infected colleagues at Muvattupuzha

Many of them were part of force deployed for takeover of Mulanthuruthy church

Discontent is brewing among police personnel over the alleged callousness in tracing and sending into quarantine the primary contacts of five cops at Muvattupuzha DySP office who were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday evening.

Till Monday, only a handful of those contacts had been sent into quarantine while the rest continue to be on duty, triggering fears of potential wider spread. Worse still, many of them were part of the more 300-strong force — including those from almost all 34 stations in rural limits, KAP Battalion I and women’s battalion — deployed at Mulanthuruthy for taking over the church as per the High Court order on Monday.

The Muvattupuzha DySP office being one of the three main sub-divisional offices in Ernakulam rural with 14 police stations within its jurisdiction, police personnel from multiple stations visit it on daily basis for various reasons. Two days prior to the test results were out, one of the cops who was eventually tested positive had visited the Koothattukulam and Chottanikkara police stations along with the DySP as part of an inspection, making police personnel in those stations also potentially vulnerable.

Besides, personnel from the DySP office had also visited Puthencruz station in connection with the investigation of rape of a 75-year-old woman at Kolancherry earlier this month. The delay in sending even the primary contacts into quarantine triggered discontent among force, which found expression in messages circulated over WhatsApp groups of cops.

Special Branch report

A minimal list of five each from Koothattukulam and Puthencruz stations, six from Muvattupuzha station and two from Chottanikkara station were initially identified as potential primary contacts. This was in addition to the Special Branch report, which identified ten each from Muvattupuzha station and Puthencruz station as primary contacts. Besides, another four from Puthencruz station were advised to go into quarantine after a person who had visited the station to repair computer was tested positive.

“However, only seven from four stations had gone into quarantine till Monday and we are not even talking about secondary contacts. Also, the DySP office compound houses the Muvattupuzha police station, traffic station and State Special Branch unit. The ones who tested positive were also regulars at the nearby police canteen and neither the place has been disinfected nor anyone there sent into quarantine yet,” said a Kerala Police Association office-bearer.

In fact, the association had to convey its protest to the Muvattupuzha Station House Officer over his alleged reluctance to send the potential contacts into quarantine despite the Special Branch report.

What further infuriates the force is the fact that the five who eventually tested positive for COVID-19 continued to be on duty till the results of their swab tests were out when ideally they should have been in quarantine from the time their samples were collected.