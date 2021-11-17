COPD Day observed

KOCHI

17 November 2021 23:05 IST

The Cochin Thoracic Society organised various programmes as part of the World COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Day on Wednesday.

A walkathon was held from IMA House, Kaloor, to Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium to spread awareness on COPD and to empower the public against the ills of smoking and air pollution.

The need to take medicines on time and to have regular physical activity were also highlighted, according to a release here. An awareness session was held at the Ernakulam North Railway Station.

