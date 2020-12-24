Cop turns Good Samaritan for aged woman

He offers ₹2,000 a month from his salary to the 85-year-old for six months

An 85-year-old woman from Parampusserry near Chengamanad has a cop to thank for her subsistence now, though she has two sons and three daughters, all married with children.

P.D. Benny, a Sub Inspector, who joined the Chengamanad station a few months ago, has offered the woman a monthly financial assistance of ₹2,000 from his salary at least for the next six months on learning about her travails.

It all started with the ailing woman’s children petitioning the police against one another about not taking proper care of her. She has been living in a small house attached to her youngest son’s house.

Mr. Benny mediated among the siblings and persuaded them to make an amicable arrangement. However, the attempt failed, and the youngest son said he would take care of his mother provided the others contributed ₹500 each every month. “But none of them was agreeable to the suggestion, while the youngest son, who has health issues, said his family earned just enough to make both ends meet. That is when I decided to make a monthly contribution,” said the officer. He also handed over six cheques for ₹2,000 each from his salary account to the woman’s grandson with the direction to encash it every month.

Incidentally, the experience was not new for Mr. Benny who got promoted after serving at the emigration desk of the Kochi airport for over seven years. He has been helping three families with ₹1,000 each for the past one year.

“The last of those cheques were presented when the woman’s hardships came to my notice. So, it was a natural decision to help her,” said Mr. Benny.