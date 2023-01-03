Cop suspended on charge of accepting bribe

January 03, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KOCHI

A day after a video emerged of a Sub Inspector of the Ernakulam Rural police taking bribe, allegedly for letting the smuggling of illegally mined sand, the officer was placed under suspension pending inquiry.

The suspension order was issued by Kochi Range Deputy Inspector General Srinivas A. based on the report of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar. The video of Grade Sub Inspector Baiju Kuttan attached to the Ayyampuzha police haggling and then accepting bribe had gone viral on social media on Monday, following which Mr. Kumar ordered an inquiry. The inquiry report led to the suspension.

The video shows a man handing out a ₹500 currency note to the officer seated in a police vehicle saying that he had taken only “two loads”. The officer, however, could be seen declining the note asking how it could be divided among them, following which more money is offered.

The police had since then revealed that as per preliminary inquiry, the video was probably related to an incident near Kalady dating back to March when the officer was on control toom vehicle duty. It has also emerged that the person who had shot the video had cases against him.

Only last month, the rural police had placed two Sub Inspectors under suspension for allegedly accepting bribes from the sand mafia through Google Pay.