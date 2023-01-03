ADVERTISEMENT

Cop suspended on charge of accepting bribe

January 03, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A day after a video emerged of a Sub Inspector of the Ernakulam Rural police taking bribe, allegedly for letting the smuggling of illegally mined sand, the officer was placed under suspension pending inquiry.

The suspension order was issued by Kochi Range Deputy Inspector General Srinivas A. based on the report of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar. The video of Grade Sub Inspector Baiju Kuttan attached to the Ayyampuzha police haggling and then accepting bribe had gone viral on social media on Monday, following which Mr. Kumar ordered an inquiry. The inquiry report led to the suspension.

The video shows a man handing out a ₹500 currency note to the officer seated in a police vehicle saying that he had taken only “two loads”. The officer, however, could be seen declining the note asking how it could be divided among them, following which more money is offered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police had since then revealed that as per preliminary inquiry, the video was probably related to an incident near Kalady dating back to March when the officer was on control toom vehicle duty. It has also emerged that the person who had shot the video had cases against him.

Only last month, the rural police had placed two Sub Inspectors under suspension for allegedly accepting bribes from the sand mafia through Google Pay.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US