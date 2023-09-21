Cop suspended for creating ruckus at shop in Kariyad

September 21, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

A cop accused of creating a ruckus in a shop at Kariyad near Nedumbassery allegedly under the influence of alcohol has been suspended from service pending inquiry.

Aluva traffic station Grade Sub Inspector Sunil Kumar was suspended by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar based on an inquiry report submitted by the Nedumbassery Station House Officer to the DySP and the initial report of the Special Branch.

While his blood sample collected as part of the medical examination at the Angamaly taluk hospital has been sent to the Kakkanad district lab, the reading on the breath analyser seems to confirm that he was indeed under the influence of alcohol. “As per the breath analyser reading, the blood alcohol content was 193 milligrams in 100 millilitres of blood, which was six-fold the permissible limit,” said Mr. Kumar.

The suspended cop was on duty in a control room vehicle within the Nedumbassery police station limit when the incident occurred on Wednesday night. He had allegedly created a ruckus in a bakery and cool bar run by one Kunjumon of Thuruthissery.

The cop had come in the control room vehicle driven by a driver when the shop was about to be shut. He allegedly stormed in and beat up everyone present there with a cane reportedly without any provocation.

The shop owner’s wife, daughter, and two others received blows. People in the neighbourhood who rushed to the shop on witnessing the incident detained the cop. Shortly thereafter, Nedumbassery police reached the spot.

People accused the cop of being under the influence of alcohol following which police took him to the Angamaly taluk hospital for medical examination. Those who received the cane blows also sought treatment at the hospital.

The cop allegedly claimed to have come to the spot on receiving an alert about a stabbing incident in the area.

