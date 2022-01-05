Cop stabbed while foiling an attempted motorcycle theft in Kochi

ASI Gireesh Kumar’s condition is said to be stable.

A police officer was stabbed by a man allegedly after being intercepted while trying to steal a motorcycle at Edappally in the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 5, 2021.

The arrested has been identified as Bichu, a 33-year-old, from HMT Colony. Soon after the incident, Gireesh Kumar, an assistant sub inspector with Elamakkara police was admitted to a private hospital, where his condition is said to be stable. The incident took place at around 1.30 a.m.

The accused was found pushing a motorcycle from under the Edappally flyover towards the Oberon mall. A highway patrol unit in the area found this suspicious and alerted Elamakkara police station.

By the time, the owner of the motorcycle, who had gone to Kalamassery police station to report about the missing motorcycle, rushed back after his friends alerted him. They reportedly came to watch a movie at Lulu Mall and the motorcycle was parked under the flyover. The youths joined the police team to capture the accused.

The accused stabbed the cop in the process injuring him on right hand that needed a few stitches.