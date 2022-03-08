Cop has narrow escape as tanker rams police vehicle

KOCHI

A police officer had a narrow escape and a police vehicle was heavily damaged after a speeding tanker lorry transporting toilet waste collided with the vehicle at Palarivattom SN Junction on Tuesday around 1 a.m.

The tanker rammed a nearby wall after colliding with the police vehicle belonging to the Maradu station. They were booked under IPC Section 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The team from Maradu station was on patrolling duty when they received an alert from the control room about the speeding tanker headed in the direction of Ernakulam from the Edappally side. “Despite our gesture to stop the vehicle, it came towards us without slowing down. I jumped out of the way in the nick of time. Though the accused tried to flee, we chased them down,” said Rijin M. Thomas, sub inspector, Maradu.

Reportedly, they were fleeing another police team allegedly caught them dumping toilet waste by the roadside.

Actor skirmish

Tension prevailed at HMT Colony in Kalamassery following a skirmish between local residents and a film crew over alleged dumping of waste and haphazard parking of vehicles on Monday night.

Two local residents got admitted in the hospital alleging that an actor in the set had assaulted them. A member of the film crew also sought treatment in a hospital. However, the Kalamassery police said that no case had been registered as neither party seemed intent on that.

In the past, Kalamassery municipality had fined a film crew for illegally dumping waste in HMT Colony.