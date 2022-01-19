Coordination committee to chart out vaccination plan

Kochi Corporation to set up special centres for drive

The Kochi Corporation will set up special vaccination centres for school students who are unable to receive the jab from schools. Besides the vaccination for youngsters in the 15 to 18 age group, booster doses of the vaccine will also be available in the centres. The coordination committee of the Kochi Corporation for the COVID-19 vaccination drive will meet on Thursday to speed up the vaccination campaign for the youth, according to Mayor M. Anilkumar.

It is estimated that there are 31,020 students in the 15 to 18 age category who are eligible for the vaccination. Of this, 27,266 are students of various city schools. A schedule for the vaccination drive will be drawn up for the city schools. The details of the programme will be discussed at the coordination committee meeting, which includes the corporation councillors, on Thursday, the communication said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of medical officers convened by the civic body on Wednesday. A meeting of various organisations in the city will be convened on Saturday to discuss the COVID situation and the steps to be adopted to tackle it. The civic body will extend all possible support for overcoming the health crisis, said the communication.

Dr. V. Jayasree, District Medical Officer, Dr. M. G. Sivadas, nodal officer for the vaccination drive, Dr. Sajith John, District Project Manager, National Health Mission, Dr. S. Sreedevi, Additional District Medical Officer and T. K. Ashraf, chairman of the Health Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation attended the meeting that was held at the chamber of the Mayor.