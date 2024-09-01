GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cooperatives urged to adopt innovative approaches to realise their potential

Published - September 01, 2024 01:26 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Veteran cooperator M.G. Ramakrishnan, president of the Varappetty Cooperative Bank for 15 years until his retirement, has called on cooperatives to adopt innovative approaches to realise their potential. He was speaking at a monthly meeting of CEOs’ Forum under the aegis of the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

Speaking on the importance of value-added products and export opportunities, Mr. Ramakrishnan shared his experience at the Varapetty bank and the vast array of business opportunities opened up by value-added products. Under his leadership, the primary cooperative bank opened a window of opportunities and started manufacturing and exporting value-added products from agricultural produce.

Coconut oil and tapioca chips are among the products that are now being exported to the U.K., U.S.A., New Zealand, Australia, and Dubai. The bank has set a new standard for innovation inspiring the Cooperative department to explore similar opportunities.

A communication from the chamber said that Mr. Ramakrishnan’s presentation emphasised the significant role that Kerala’s value-added products could play in the global market and the need for cooperatives to adopt an innovative approach to expand reach. Efforts by the Varappetty cooperative brought it national- and State-level honours.

S.P. Kamath, vice president of the chamber, spoke of efforts put in by the chamber to foster growth among local businessmen. Prakash Iyer, executive committee member, proposed a vote of thanks.

