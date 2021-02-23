Cooperative hikes payment to dairy farmers

The Ernakulam Region Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) has decided to pay farmers an additional ₹3 a litre for milk being collected by the union from March 1, 2021. The cooperative has been paying an additional ₹1.50 per litre to its farmers since February 1 this year.
Chairman of the Ernakulam region John Theruvath said that the the additional payment would be an incentive for farmers. The decision to hike the payment to farmers was taken at the 34th annual meeting of the regional milk union here earlier this month.
He said that the Ernakulam regional cooperative union, comprising Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kottayam and Idukki districts, had been able to procure milk from all the farmers under the cooperative during the COVID-19 lockdown despite a slowdown in business even as dairy farmers across the country had suffered a setback because of the lockdown.
The decision to provide an incentive to farmers comes even as the region is preparing to export milk products, including clarified butter, to the Middle East.
Meanwhile, the milk producers’ union has appealed to government agencies to consider dairy farmers as well as workers involved in procurement and distribution of milk in the priority category for COVID-19 vaccination.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath