Coop. bank scam: Kerala HC directive to produce medical certificate

Published - August 22, 2024 07:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the counsel for K.K. Abraham, the former president of Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank, Wayanad, who is on an interim bail in a case registered by the Directorate of Enforcement, to produce a medical certificate from the doctor who is treating him, specifying his illness and the mode of treatment. The court had earlier granted him interim bail in a money-laundering case registered following allegations of irregularities in the bank. The court granted him the interim bail in view of the fact that the petitioner was suffering from a serious illness and he needed immediate treatment.

