HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Convocation at Chinmaya Vishawa Vidyapeeth

October 09, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 89 students of Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, a deemed-to-be-university, were awarded degrees at a convocation ceremony held here on Sunday.

Swami Swaroopananda, global head of Chinmaya Mission and the Chancellor of Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, presented degrees to successful graduates.

Delivering the convocation address, Dr. Roger Gopaul, High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago, emphasised the importance of truthfulness, integrity, and unwavering dedication to achieving one’s life goals. 

Swami Advayananda, president of Chinmaya International Foundation and university trustee of Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, delivered the Chinmaya Mission pledge to the audience. It was attended among others by Prof. Ajay Kapur, Vice-Chancellor of Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Prof. T. Asokan, university registrar-in-charge.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.