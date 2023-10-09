Convocation at Chinmaya Vishawa Vidyapeeth

October 09, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - KOCHI

As many as 89 students of Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, a deemed-to-be-university, were awarded degrees at a convocation ceremony held here on Sunday.

Swami Swaroopananda, global head of Chinmaya Mission and the Chancellor of Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, presented degrees to successful graduates.

Delivering the convocation address, Dr. Roger Gopaul, High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago, emphasised the importance of truthfulness, integrity, and unwavering dedication to achieving one’s life goals.

Swami Advayananda, president of Chinmaya International Foundation and university trustee of Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, delivered the Chinmaya Mission pledge to the audience. It was attended among others by Prof. Ajay Kapur, Vice-Chancellor of Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Prof. T. Asokan, university registrar-in-charge.