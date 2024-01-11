Convict in student’s murder gets double imprisonment

January 11, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The North Paravur Additional Sessions Court on January 11 sentenced the convict in the murder of graduate student Nimisha Thampi to double life imprisonment.

The court had found the accused Biju Mollah, 44, of Murshidabad in West Bengal guilty on Tuesday while reserving the judgment. The victim, then a student of MES College, Marampilly, had her throat slit by a kitchen knife. The incident took place within the limits of the Thadiyittaparambu police station on July 30, 2018.

The crime was committed in the course of an attempted theft after the convict broke into the victim’s house, according to then Thadiyittaparambu Station House Officer P.M. Shameer who carried out the preliminary investigation.

The victim came running from the kitchen on seeing the convict snatching the chain of her elder aunt. As she tried to stop him, the convict forcibly took the knife in her hands and killed her, as per the prosecution. Her relative Elias was also attacked by the convict and left with numerous stab wounds. The convict had then fled the scene only to be cornered by the police in an under-construction villa some half-a-kilometre away from the crime scene.

The verdict proved to be a moment of pride both for the Ernakulam Rural Police and the prosecution. The police had filed the chargesheet within 86 days from the day of the crime. Around 40 witnesses were cross-examined. The court found the convict guilty of all charges including murder, attempt to murder, armed theft, and criminal trespass.

The case, which was initially investigated by the Thadiyittaparambu police was later handed over to the District Crime Branch (Ernakulam Rural).

A team led by DySP K.S. Udayabhanu and comprising sub inspectors V.M. Nassar, T.K. Joshy, M.G. Vincent, Santhosh Baby, C.P. Hassainar, and Abdul Jaleel, and senior civil police officers K.B. Prasad, Sarathkumar, Ravichandran, and A.R. Jayan carried out the investigation. Public prosecutor M.V. Shaji appeared for the prosecution.