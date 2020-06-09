Kochi

Control rooms to be set up

A meeting, chaired by District Collector Adeela Abdulla, here on Tuesday decided to set up control rooms in all civic bodies in the district to tackle rain-related issues.

The civic bodies were asked to ensure the services of volunteers. The authorities should ensure the supply of fuel. The District Tourism Promotion Council should complete maintenance works of its boats urgently.

The meet also directed the civic bodies to desilt rivers for the smooth flow of water.

Senior officials of various departments, people’s representatives and officials of civic bodies attended the meeting.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 8:46:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/control-rooms-to-be-set-up/article31789277.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY