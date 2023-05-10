Control rooms to be set up to handle emergencies during heavy rain

May 10, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

To ensure immediate action to deal with emergencies during heavy rain, control rooms will be established in all the six zones of the Kochi Corporation with the civic body as the nodal agency, according to a report filed by the District Collector before the Kerala High Court.

The Collector said that a mobile phone application developed for better public interaction would be launched before the onset of monsoon. Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) had offered financial assistance for setting up surveillance cameras and waste bins to prevent waste dumping . The Corporation has been directed to prepare a list of strategic points for erecting cameras and placing bins.

The District Police Chief (Kochi City) will take stringent action against those dumping waste in public places. Besides, waste management facilities at establishments such as hotels will be inspected to ensure that no residuary materials were dumped into storm drains and canals. Sanction has been accorded to the Corporation to remove all non-functional service lines of the BSNL and the KSEB to clear stormwater drains.

Canal work

The report also said that 60% of the renovation work of Mullassery canal has been completed. Strict instructions have been given to stakeholders to expedite the work. The cleaning of the open portion of the canal from TD Road to Children’s Park has been completed.

The contracting agency for the rehabilitation of residents at P&T Colony has been directed to complete the work by May 25, so that residents can be shifted before the onset of monsoon. Besides, instructions have been given to all agencies and departments to complete the proposed monsoon preparedness work well before May 25.

The report was filed in response to a High Court directive for measures to prevent flooding during the rainy season.