Control room to be opened at Mananthavady to check KFD

A meeting of senior officials of various departments, chaired by District Collector Adeela Abdulla here on Wednesday decided to set up a control room at the Revenue Divisional Office at Mananthavady to intensify preventive steps against the spread of the Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD or monkey fever) in Thirunelly grama panchayat in the district.

Round-the-clock services of officials of various departments, including those of Revenue, Veterinary, Forest, Animal Husbandry, and Local Self Governments will be available at the control room, Ms. Abdulla said.

As the entry of villagers into the forest and grazing of cattle were the major reasons for the spread of the disease, steps will be taken to restrict it by providing food for villagers and fodder for cattle in hamlets near the forest under the Thirunelly grama panchayat.

Penalty

A fine will be imposed on those who send cattle for grazing in the forest.

The meeting also decided to constitute six squads of the Animal Husbandry Department to monitor the movements of villagers. It also decided to ban collection of honey from the forest and make public announcements to alert people to the spread of the disease. Sub Collector Vikalp Bhardwaj, District Medical Officer R. Renuka, and other senior officials attended the meeting.