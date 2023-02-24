Control room opened to address water scarcity in Kochi

February 24, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) distributed 6.96 lakh litres of water in various places on Friday, said a release issued here.

The motor at the KWA’s Pazhoor pump house will be repaired and a trial run held on Saturday. The motor will be set ready for resumption of water service after the trial run.

More tankers will be taken over under the aegis of the Regional Transport Officer for distribution of water. A control room has been opened with the representation of the KWA, Kochi Corporation, and Revenue, police, and Motor Vehicle departments. The control room will coordinate activities for shifting water brought in big tankers to smaller ones for distribution across the whole of West Kochi. This will be done with the support of councillors.

The control room will operate till the drinking water crisis ends. Water will be brought to the control room from Alappuzha to avoid traffic snags.

Combined squads of the police and the KWA will conduct joint inspections to check water exploitation. Steps, including disconnection of water connections, will be taken if foul play is detected. The public has been urged to avoid polluting water in pipelines.

A meeting chaired by Fort Kochi Sub Collector P. Vishnuraj was held to review the situation.