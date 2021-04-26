Control room for migrant workers in Ernakulam evokes good response

KOCHI

26 April 2021 20:58 IST

The facility also offers medical help to those testing positive for SARS-CoV-2

The round-the-clock control room set up in Ernakulam district to address issues of migrant workers with regard to the pandemic has evoked encouraging response.

The control room numbers are 90723-03275, 90723-03276, and 90372-20187.

In the first three days since it turned operational, the control room operating out of the civil station has clocked an average of 100 calls a day.

It has successfully managed to ensure proper dissemination of information on pandemic restrictions and stave off misinformation campaigns targeting migrant workers. Fears of a potential lockdown in the wake of the new restrictions have triggered a reverse migration from the district.

The control room is also facilitating medical help for those testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 and for the hospitalisation of infected migrants.

Significantly, control room assistance is available in four languages — Assamese, Bengali, Odiya, and English — to maximise the reach.

The control room has been set up under Athithi Devo Bhava, a migrant welfare project, in association with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and an NGO working for the well-being of migrant workers. Employers can also make use of the service.