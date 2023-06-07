Control room for flood management to be opened at CSML office in Kochi

June 07, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - KOCHI

A control room for coordinating flood management activities in the city during monsoon will be opened at the office of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).

Information on flooding and emergency work to be attended will be released from the control room to officials. Squads will also be readied to handle emergencies, said a communication from Mayor M. Anilkumar after a flood mitigation meeting convened on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh and senior district officials.

The meeting decided to ask the Kerala Water Authority to complete Mullasserry canal restoration work during night hours of the next three days. The Kochi Corporation will deploy its officials at Broadway and Jew Street where waterlogging is often reported.

All railway culverts in the city will be jointly inspected by the Corporation, Railways, Irrigation department, and the amicus curiae appointed by the Kerala High Court, and reports will be submitted to the court as well as the other departments concerned.

The newly procured suction-cum-jetting machine will be put to use for cleaning drains on M.G. Road. It will also be deployed in areas near Town Hall, Banerjee Road, Mathew Paily Road, Market Canal, and Jew Street.

The high-power water pumps procured using funds from CSML will be used at Judges Avenue and on Mullassery Canal Road in case of flooding. The Fire and Rescue Services department will take care of the work in the region, the meeting decided.