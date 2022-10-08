Contrasting fortunes for pokkali rice cultivation in Ernakulam

A pokkali festival to be held on Monday at Kadamakudy under the aegis of Kadamakudy-Varapuzha Jaiva Cooperative Society

Pokkali rice grown in the coastal areas of Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Thrissur as well as in some north Kerala districts faces contrasting fortunes in Ernakulam, with Kadamakudy panchayat holding a harvest festival from Monday, even as some farmers in Maruvakkad area of Chellanam panchayat saying that at least a portion of the rice has gone under saline water, being let in by the shrimp culture lobby.

Only around 2.6 acres of pokkali fields owned by Chandu Manjadiparambil will be harvested this season out of a total of 261 acres in the Maruvakkad paddy collective, said Francis Kalthunkal of the Pokkali Samrakshana Samiti on Sunday.

Mr. Manjadiparambil said it would be early November before the rice could be harvested. Pokkali has been given special status and protection under government conditions because of its uniqueness as a salt-resistant, tall-growing variety that can withstand both floods and saline water at different stages of their growth.

A pokkali festival and harvest will be held on Monday in Kadamakudy under the aegis of the Kadamakudy-Varapuzha Jaiva (organic) Cooperative Society. Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad, Hibi Eden, MLA, and District Collector Renu Raj will be present on the occasion.

In one of the segments of the Chellanam paddy collective, the ‘Njattuvela’ or inauguration of the pokkali rice planting for the season was held as usual. However, virtually no cultivation of the rice variety has taken place in the fields, falling under Ward 12 of Chellanam panchayat, close to the Velankanni bus stop, said Mr. Kalathunkal.

The Pokkali Samrakshana Samiti, which has been working to protect the unique one-rice, one fish cycle in the fields has reiterated its call for special protection for the cultivation of the rice variety considering its importance to biological diversity and uniqueness.