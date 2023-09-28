ADVERTISEMENT

Contractors withdraw strike after Kochi Corporation agrees to partly clear pending bills

September 28, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Contractors of the Kochi Corporation withdrew their strike after the civic authorities agreed to partly clear pending bills before the month-end.

Mayor M. Anilkumar assured the organisation of contactors that bills for the four months till July 31, 2020 would be cleared, said a statement issued by the contractors.

The Corporation had been liaisoning with the State government for obtaining permission for availing a bank loan. Once the loan was raised, steps for further clearing arrears would be undertaken, the Mayor told the contactors.

The civic body also assured the contactors that it would keep aside at least ₹1 crore every month for clearing pending bills.

Representatives of contractors including Cochin Corporation Contractors Association convener M.R. Binu and secretary V.S. Henry took part in the discussions.

