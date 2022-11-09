Contractors of Kochi Corporation threaten to go on strike as unpaid bills pile up

Civic body owes contractors over ₹100 crore, which is the amount due to them for works carried out in city during past 42 months

Contractors of the Kochi Corporation are once again planning to go on strike protesting against what they term as the breach of promise by the civic authorities.

The civic body owes its contractors over ₹100 crore, which is the amount due to them for the works carried out in the city during the past 42 months. Though Kochi Mayor had earlier promised to clear the arrears to a considerable extent, the civic head failed to keep his word, said M. R. Binu and V. S. Henry, office-bearers of the Cochin Corporation Contractors Association.

It’s through the listed contractors that the civic body implements various projects including the construction and repair works of roads, drains and buildings. The cleaning of drains, removal of floating debris, and construction and repair of schools and other buildings are also carried out through contractors.

When contractors went on strike earlier, the Mayor had given a written assurance on July 1 stating that the civic body will clear the dues till September 2019. He had promised to clear the arrears and make the payments before October 2022. However, the Mayor could not keep his word, complained the contractors.

The contractors also alleged that the civic body had violated the seniority norms for clearing pending bills despite an order from the Kerala High Court.

The contractors will stage a protest meeting outside the Corporation office on Thursday. The Association will decide on its future course of action after the protest meeting, said Mr. Binu.

Responding to the developments, Mayor M. Anilkumar said the grouse of contractors were genuine and the civic body owed them the money. The civic body had promised to clear a part of the arrears hoping that enough funds could be generated. However, the cash flow was not at the expected levels. The corporation is unable to clear the bills due to financial crisis. The civic body is hoping to get a significant amount from the State government, which is due to it. A significant portion of the arrears would be cleared once the funds are received, he said.