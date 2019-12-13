Contractors’ body threatens to fill Palarivattom flyover with heavy vehicles

With the State government reluctant to conduct a load test on the Palarivattom flyover, the Kerala Government Contractors’ Association (KGCA) has threatened to parade a row of fully-loaded heavy vehicles atop the structure on February 21, the day the deadline set by Kerala High Court to conduct a load test ends.

“We will fill the four-lane flyover with loaded heavy vehicles on the day, to ‘verify’ whether the structure, which has been closed for vehicles since May, can support them. We will embark on a hunger strike till it is reopened to vehicles, if the government obstructs entry of heavy vehicles on the day,” Varghese Kannampilly, president of KGCA, said.

Prior to this, a people’s convention will be held in Kochi. This will be followed by the submission of a memorandum signed by thousands of people to the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary.

“The contractors’ body has been forced to opt for such agitations, since the flyover’s contractor had pointed out construction flaws to the government soon after it was commissioned in October 2016. The firm also conducted restoration works worth ₹3 crore at its cost, to fix problems and strengthen the structure. This was done because it was confident the problems could be rectified by such a mode,” Mr. Kannampilly said.

The contracting firm is willing to face the law if the load test to verify its strength fails. The government owes an answer why it permitted the contractor to do restoration works worth ₹3 crore as directed by it and RBDCK, if it wants to pull down the structure (the girders and deck), he added.