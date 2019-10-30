Contractor must bear flyover rebuilding cost, says Minister

The entire cost of rebuilding the damaged Palarivattom flyover would be recouped from New Delhi-based RDS Projects, the contracting firm which built the structure, as was decided recently by the State Cabinet, Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran said on Tuesday.

This is because the flyover on NH Bypass, commissioned in 2016, suffered extensive damage before the expiry of its three-year defect-liability period. The government has already enforced the performance-guarantee clause and confiscated the ₹4.13 crore that the firm had deposited as security amount, considering the rampant irregularities in construction which led to the flyover suffering cracks (on its pier caps and girders), Mr. Sudhakaran told The Hindu.

He put to rest concerns that the government would have to bear the approximately ₹18 crore expense of demolishing and rebuilding the structure’s girders. With the Government confiscating ₹4.13 crore, the contracting firm would have to foot the rest of the expenses.

In the meantime, the DMRC, which is expected to rebuild the damaged parts of the flyover, would do so by utilising a part of the amount that it owes the government. “This was the amount that the metro agency saved while building overbridges in the city, as part of the Kochi metro project. The government will subsequently claim the sum from RDS Projects,” he added. As per plan, 100 of the 102 girders (the two central girders will be retained) of the flyover and the deck above will be pulled down. The piers and pier caps will be wrapped using reinforced concrete.

Erroneous design

On when the rebuilding work will begin, Mr. Sudhakaran said the DMRC was readying a detailed project report. “Every efforts will be made to rebuild the structure in nine months since the work commences. We decided to rebuild the structure since both E. Sreedharan and structural engineering experts from IIT-Chennai concurred on the extent of damage that the flyover sustained. They spoke of how the erroneous design readied by the contractor was to blame for the flyover suffering extensive cracks.”

Responding to the stay order issued by the High Court a month ago against demolishing the girders, he said the rebuilding work could begin since the period of stay was over. “The proposed rebuilding will ensure that the flyover has a life span of 100 years, as compared to the less than 20 years if the existing structure is strengthened using the carbon-fibre-wrapping method,” he said.

The Minister lashed out against a section of contractors and structural engineers who came out in the open, protesting against the proposed rebuilding of the flyover. “One of them even threatened to obstruct the rebuilding effort. Such people can be imprisoned.”

DMRC sources said the design to rebuild the flyover was being readied. The work would begin when the High Court gives its go ahead, they said.